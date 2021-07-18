High Winds

-
Update, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday: Utilities repaired all major outages overnight, leaving only about 150 across the state Tuesday morning. There are no weather…
The Mount Washington Observatory celebrated an anniversay on Friday. It's been 85 years since observers recorded a 231-mile-per-hour wind speed on the…
Editor's note: After this story was posted Monday afternoon, Mount Washington recorded a peak wind gust of 171 miles per hour - the highest since 1985,…
The Campton Elementary School provided shelter last night for 35 plus residents evacuated from the Six Flags Mobile Home Park and the Beebe River area.…
When severe weather knocks out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses, utility crews work around the clock to restore service. But somebody is…
FRIDAY update: There are fewer than 10,000 outages in New Hampshire, as of 11 a.m., as utility line- and tree- crews redoubled efforts on troublesome…