-
Shibinette Confirmed As State Health CommissionerThe Executive Council has voted unanimously to confirm the CEO of New Hampshire Hospital to lead the state's Health and Human Services Department. Lori…
-
The Senate Finance Committee will consider funding for the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.The Senate will take up the House budget,…
-
A new state report documents systemic neglect and abuse at a residential facility for people with disabilities in Effingham.Now the state will determine…
-
Ten community health centers in New Hampshire are getting $486,000 in federal money meant to reward them for being leaders in areas such as chronic…
-
June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is leading a statewide effort to help residents get…
-
Federal regulators have given the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service 30 days to provide information about the state’s Medicaid…