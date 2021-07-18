-
While she might not agree with the President’s description of New Hampshire as a “drug-infested den” — as far as KrissBlevens is concerned, his sentiment…
-
New Hampshire authorities are investigating a possible opioid overdose by a 6-year-old boy in Manchester.Police say they were called to an apartment early…
-
Laconia firefighters say they've seen a spike in the number of drug overdoses and use of the overdose antidote Narcan in the last five weeks compared to…
-
On Tuesday, public health officials confirmed the first cases of overdose deaths from carfentanil in New Hampshire. Carfentanil is a synthetic opiod and…
-
Public health officials announced Tuesday that for the first time in New Hampshire, the synthetic opioid carfentanil was found in the blood of three…
-
New Hampshire's law granting certain immunity to people who report drug overdoses is poised to stay in place for the indefinite future.A law signed last…
-
On today's show: Director Michael Venn, Producer Karlina Lyons and Recovery Advocate Sandi Coyle talk about their new documentary The Heroin Effect. The…
-
Since Rhode Island health officials reported a cluster of fatal overdoses of fentanyl in spring 2013, the drug has replaced prescription painkillers and…
-
Harvard Pilgrim Will Get A Closer Look After State Study On Addiction Treatment ClaimsThe New Hampshire Insurance Department released the findings of a study Thursday that takes a look at how insurance companies are handling drug and…
-
Following promises made during the campaign, Republicans are taking steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act. What will replace the health care law, and…