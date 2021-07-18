Gun Safety

-
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the fact that Rep. Mark Vallone spoke in support of the bill, not against it. The New Hampshire…
-
Senator Maggie Hassan said Tuesday she believes student activism will be what tips the scales in the gun debate and pushes Congress to pass gun control…
-
Red flag laws allow family members or law enforcement to petition to get taken guns away from potential mass-shooters. A handful of states have these…
-
Administrators and lawmakers continue to discuss safety in the classroom after another school shooting took place earlier this month. This time it was in…