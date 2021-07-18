Gubernatorial Election

-
The Exchange will explore in-depth the candidates and issues that impact voters this fall. Gubernatorial incumbent Chris Sununu (R) and contender Molly…
-
The major parties have their nominees, including in the Governor's race, where Democrat Molly Kelly won. In the 1st Congressional District, Eddie Edwards…
-
After a surprise strong showing in last month’s GOP gubernatorial primary, Frank Edelblut is back on the campaign trail, backing his former rival Chris…
-
Politics dominates our Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup, with Bernie Sanders endorsing Hillary Clinton at an event in Portsmouth this week. We preview…
-
In Nashua on Wednesday, Republican Ted Gatsas announced his plan to fight opiate addiction across the state. In front of city hall, Gatsas told a small…
-
Businessman Mark Connolly is running for governor. Connolly announced his candidacy Thursday in Manchester - entering a Democratic field that includes…
-
A Democrat running for governor is calling on New Hampshire to raise and possibly eliminate the limit on how much renewable power consumers can sell back…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan has returned another $9,000-worth of campaign contributions from organized labor. Hassan has now returned $33,000 of improper…
-
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visited New Hampshire for the second time in as many months Thursday night to aid Republican candidate for governor…
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Hemingway laid out his own gaming proposal on the same day the New Hampshire House voted down a two casino…