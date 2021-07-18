-
Many of the Democratic presidential candidates will be in Concord Wednesday for a marathon town hall on climate change.The day-long forum focuses on young…
-
Throughout the presidential primary campaign, voters in New Hampshire have said climate change is one of their top priorities. And even as candidates…
-
The conversation on climate change has a new vigor in recent months, thanks in part to the Green New Deal. Though it was voted down in a procedural vote…
-
Climate change is a hot topic on Capitol Hill and on the 2020 presidential campaign trail. And it is mobilizing younger Americans: children suing the…
-
Democrats in Congress released their ambitious Green New Deal plan this week. It suggests sweeping reforms to rapidly de-carbonize the nation’s…
-
New Hampshire's members of Congress say they support the call for a select House committee on a "Green New Deal."The campaign is being led by the group…