-
A taxpayer-funded eco-business program is paying off for New Hampshire. The Green Launching Pad at the University of New Hampshire has given grants to…
-
Last week the Green Launching Pad made its latest round of grants to New Hampshire businesses. The idea is to provide support to companies that are or…
-
After launching 11 eco-friendly companies across the state, the University of New Hampshire's Green Launching Pad (GLP) is racing to spend the last of its stimulus funding. For the past
-
Governor John Lynch announced Wednesday that three manufacturing companies will participate in the latest round of the Green Launching Pad.The…