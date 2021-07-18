-
Laura Frank is the founder of Luminous FX, and as she says in her bio on her website: “I am not a designer, and I am not a technician. What I am is a…
-
Today's good gig is Melissa Weber a DJ who was raised on vinyl, listening to her father's vinyl albums at a young age and saving them from damage.She took…
-
The Levi Strauss & Co. is an American icon dating back to the gold rush days in California. Today's Good Gig is Tracey Panek, denim historian for Levi…
-
Being the night meteorologist at the top of Mount Washington might not sound like a Good Gig for some people, but for Ryan Knapp, it's the perfect place…
-
Initially we contacted Rob Fitzpatrick to talk about the series he's been writing for The Guardian, "101 Strangest Records on Spotify", but when we found…
-
Good Gig is a series of conversations with individuals who have landed their dream job.Howard Eglowstein’s Good Gig involves working to encourage girls in…
-
Photographer David Murray started his career as a professional photographer after he retired from his 30-year career in Silicon Valley. As the principal…
-
Good Gig is a series of conversations with individuals who have landed their dream job.Jessica Crump is a fire rappeller, or officially, a wild land…
-
Good Gig is a series of conversations with individuals who have landed their dream job.We continue our series on 'Good Gigs' with Leatrice Eiseman,…
-
Good Gig: Rare Books Dealer Ken GlossGood Gig is a series of conversations with individuals who have landed their dream job. We're kicking off the series with Ken Gloss, the proprietor of the…