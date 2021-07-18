-
Jury selection begins Wednesday in the strange case of a New Hampshire mother and son accused of selling forged art works to a prominent…
-
There are new details in the strange story of a former Franklin Pierce University art professor and her son who stand accused of selling forged paintings…
-
New court documents reveal how a former Franklin Pierce University professor and her son say they obtained valuable works of art. Those paintings, by the…
-
A federal judge says a civil case filed against a former Franklin Pierce University professor accused of selling forged art works can move forward.The…
-
A former Franklin Pierce University professor and her son appeared in U.S. Federal Court in Concord on Monday, accused of selling forged paintings by…