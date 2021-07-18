-
For the second year in a row, Lebanon City Council has voted against putting the electronic gambling game Keno in front of voters. After a lengthy debate…
Epsom Puts Full Day Kindergarten Up For Town VoteEpsom is one of just a handful of towns in New Hampshire that doesn't have full-day kindergarten. But, on Tuesday, the Epsom School Board voted 3-1 to put…
New Hampshire is sending about $11 million to full-day kindergarten programs this year.The money is the result of SB 191. The law, passed last year,…
This year, a record number of schools in New Hampshire are offering full-day kindergarten. At least six districts spent the summer hiring additional staff…
The electronic gambling game Keno was approved by roughly three-quarters of the towns that voted on it last week.The state Lottery Commission says 55 out…
All thirteen of New Hampshire’s cities now offer full-day kindergarten. On Monday night, Concord became the final city to join the list.The Concord school…
On Town Meeting day tomorrow, several communities across New Hampshire will vote on whether to offer full-day kindergarten in their local school…
Between pouring drinks and clearing the deck, the bartender at the American Legion post in Lebanon this week has an additional task in mind: political…
On this episode: The lottery game keno heads to individual cities for approval by voters. Supporters hope it will boost local economies, while critics…
The electronic gambling game Keno is now legal in New Hampshire, but that doesn’t mean cities and towns have to allow it. Towns will debate that in March.…