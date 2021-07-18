-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court, in a 3-2 decision issued Friday, has upheld convictions in the "Free The Nipple" case. The high court affirmed…
‘Free the Nipple’ Arguments At State Supreme Court Pit Discrimination Against Public SafetyThe case of three women cited in 2016 for going topless on a beach in Laconia went before the New Hampshire Supreme Court this week.The women of the Free…
New Hampshire's Highest Court Will Hear Topless CaseNew Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a…
