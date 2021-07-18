-
A farm consultant from Antrim accused of defrauding a wealthy philanthropist out of $3 million is asking a judge to dismiss the case.Bob Bernstein, a…
The owner and employees of a Rochester taxi company have been charged with defrauding the state's Medicaid program.The owner and employees of Frank's Taxi…
There may be some bad blood between a former New Hampshire financial adviser and clients he's accused of defrauding via a fake charity he claimed involved…
It’s the last show of the year and thus a time to look back on where we’ve been and the stories we’ve shared. Word of Mouth producers celebrate the work…
A Dover man who once chained himself to a giant water slide is being ordered to pay restitution to investors in his failed amusement park.The Liquid…
A New Hampshire man is accused of fraudulently soliciting money from investors for the construction and selling of so-called tiny homes. The state Bureau…
As income tax season begins, the state is warning residents about an increase in scammers claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service. And some top…
Seabrook Woman Faces Sentenced In Social Security Fraud CaseA Seabrook woman has been sentenced to three years probation and six months of home confinement after pleading guilty to Social Security fraud. Beverly…
New Hampshire's highest court has upheld a decision to dismiss indictments against a company under the state's Consumer Protection Act.Mandatory Poster…
The police department in Nashua is warning residents of a phone scam where callers are portraying themselves as employees of the Internal Revenue Service…