-
After three heated elections in the 1st Congressional District, Republican Frank Guinta and Democrat Carol Shea-Porter are familiar with each other, and…
-
For the fourth straight election, voters in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District will see the same two names on their ballots: Frank Guinta and…
-
Down in the polls, low on cash and deeply unpopular, Rep. Frank Guinta could use all the help he can get defending his 1st District Congressional…
-
You might've caught our hour-long interview with Congressman Frank Guinta, the Republican incumbent running to hold onto his seat in New Hampshire's 1st…
-
At Monday night’s 1st Congressional District debate hosted by NH1 News, two familiar foes were joined by a newcomer to the race.Incumbent Republican Frank…
-
Ahead of our recent forum with Congressman Frank Guinta, we asked you to let us know what issues you wanted to hear him discuss.While we weren’t able to…
-
Hours after a 2005 recording of Donald Trump was made public last week, in which the Republican presidential nominee boasted in explicit terms about…
-
After Tuesday’s primary election, both parties’ tickets for November are now officially in place. On Wednesday, the state’s GOP leaders gathered for a…
-
Republican gubernatorial nominee Chris Sununu was among the high-profile Republicans who called on 1st District Congressman Frank Guinta to step down last…
-
Congressman Frank Guinta looked relieved when Republicans gathered at the Bedford Village Inn for their post-primary unity breakfast Wednesday.And for…