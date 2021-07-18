-
First District Congressional candidate Chris Pappas says the current trade war with China is putting American businesses at risk, and President Trump…
Eddie Edwards, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, says he supports enforcement of stricter borders, including building…
Congresswoman Annie Kuster says if she's re-elected to New Hampshire's 2nd District, she's hoping to help pass immigration reform to strengthen U.S.…
Steve Negron, the Republican nominee for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, says although he's open to increasing visas for foreign workers, he…
The Exchange sat down with New Hampshire's senior U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen. We covered topics from foreign policy to health care to Veterans, and took…
Seventy years ago, President Harry Truman laid out his vision for U.S. foreign policy in a speech that became known as "The Truman Doctrine." It marked…
The new team in Washington inherits all the old challenges from the Middle East: threats from ISIS, the Syrian Civil War, and questions about the last…
The incoming Trump administration will face international dilemmas that defy easy answers: threats from North Korea, European uncertainty after Brexit,…
National security has proven to be a pivotal issue in this year's Senate race between Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Gov. Maggie Hassan.Ayotte, a Republican, has…
Some 2000 years ago, Roman philosopher and acclaimed public speaker Cicero outlined the ideal orator: a gentle speaker who uses logic, character, and…