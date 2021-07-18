-
Party like it’s 2019. It's almost looking like a normal summer weekend in New Hampshire, with in-person festivals cropping up across the state. With…
-
NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etcMay 24, 2021 editionMany virtual event announcements have short lead-times. This…
-
For months now, many conferences, festivals, seminars, and other gatherings have shifted online. We discuss what's lost in translation and what might be…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 4.7.19April 12-14, 2019 >>>NEFFA Festival Mansfield, Massachusetts neffa.org http://neffa.org/ Participatory Music, Dance and Craft Festival. Over 200…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.1.18MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
The Warner Fall Foliage Festival is turning 70 this year.The event has become a Columbus Day weekend tradition, drawing people from across New England to…