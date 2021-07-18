-
U.S. regulators Friday approved the first treatment for smallpox — a deadly disease that was wiped out four decades ago — in case the virus is used in a…
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert for a recall on drugs containing valsartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart…
In Australia, there is a small marsupial called the antechinus. It looks a lot like an ordinary mouse, but has an extraordinary life-cycle. Today, we…
The FDA has approved this drug, but across New England there’s worry that the drug will only add fuel to the fire of the region’s opiate addiction…
U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte is reaching out to the Food and Drug Administration in an effort to help a Hudson girl with a rare form of brain cancer.The…
Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Representative Annie Kuster have issued a letter to the federal Food and Drug Administration about proposed…
The Food and Drug Administration has released the first set of national standards defining what makes food “gluten free.” Gluten is a protein that…
Want to look ten years younger in ten weeks? Good luck. Hundreds of skin-care products make bold, supposedly measurable claims to heighten hopes and defy…
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it will collaborate with the livestock industry to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal feed. But activists say a voluntary approach won't go nearly far enough to protect human health.
In 2007, Congress created a public-private foundation to support research of interest to the FDA. Critics said this amounted to a new way for industry groups to influence the agency's decisions, and any FDA funding for the foundation was blocked for years. That's about to change.