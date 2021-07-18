-
With the number of children and adults in need of psychiatric care being held in emergency rooms reaching historic numbers, the state announced Thursday…
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has announced a $4.5 million plan to create what it says is the country's first geriatric emergency department in a…
A plan to spend more than $10 million to address a shortage of mental health beds has passed the New Hampshire House.The money would pay for a number of…
In New Hampshire, visitors to some emergency rooms have received shockingly high bills after treatment, often involving charges for out-of-network…
Anthem is planning to get tougher about covering ER visits for ailments that could be treated outside of an emergency room.The New Hampshire Insurance…
The number of urgent care clinics in New Hampshire has almost doubled since 2012. And in the next year, three such clinics will open their doors in the…