-
The state's long-term care ombudsman Susan Buxton is preparing to re-enter long-term care facilities as state and federal authorities continue the…
-
Assisted living-type facilities often are subject to less scrutiny than nursing homes. Investigations in Vermont and elsewhere have revealed patterns of poor care and deaths.
-
Credit Pasja1000 via Pixabay / https://pixabay.com/images/id-3336451/Edit | Remove New Hampshire passed a law last week forming a commission to advocate…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is holding listening sessions to understand the needs of older adults as it prepares a new State…
-
As baby boomers age, and the opioid crisis continues to ravage the state, there is a rising need for guardians of people older than 18. But taking on…
-
Most seniors prefer to stay in their homes, instead of institutional care. Advocates say strengthening the programs and grassroots efforts that support…
-
New Hampshire’s nursing home advocates are pushing back against a proposed $7 million cut in Medicaid reimbursement rates.The cut is part of a plan…
-
Journey Song, a group of singers based in the New Hampshire Seacoast, brings the solace of music to hospice patients and their families. Ed Brown…
-
The Seacoast Family Food Pantry began as the Ladies Humane Society in 1816 to assist families of fishermen. Now, it is still serving those in the…
-
Journey Song, a group of singers based in the New Hampshire Seacoast, brings the solace of music to hospice patients and their families. Ed Brown…