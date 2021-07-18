-
Ebola isn’t in the headlines as much as it was about a month ago, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still a problem in West Africa. Over 6,000 people have…
State health officials hope a forum next week will help ease concerns of residents worried about a local doctor's return from working in an Ebola-stricken…
Since a handful of Ebola cases have made their way to the U.S., officials have mobilized to deal with the threat, sometimes seeming to add to confusion…
When it comes to rigid safeguards against the Ebola virus, New York’s governor says “Better safe than sorry”. But what happens when panic inflates the…
With a Maine nurse threatening not to comply with a state-mandated quarantine, New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan says officials here are prepared to…
New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan’s administration is announcing a mandatory three-week home quarantine for any travelers to New Hampshire who have had…
N.H. Deputy Epidemiologist Headed To Liberia To Aid In Ebola FightNew Hampshire’s deputy state epidemiologist is traveling to Liberia to help in the fight against Ebola in West Africa.Dr. Elizabeth Talbot will train…
State health officials say in the highly unlikely event any Ebola patients are identified in New Hampshire, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon…
Ships bearing West African flags do not pose health risks to Granite Staters, says Geno Marconi, Director of Ports and Harbors in New Hampshire.Marconi…