drug enforcement

-
Law enforcement officials say a massive drug sweep on Thursday resulted in 151 arrests and the seizure of more than 550 grams of heroin and fentanyl.The…
-
U.S. Attorney Emily Gray Rice and New Hampshire’s Attorney General, Joe Foster, will work together to prosecute drug overdoses as crime scenes. The goal…
-
We continue our discussion on the heroin epidemic in the Granite State with a focus on prevention. Given the record numbers of drug overdoes deaths in New…
-
Last November, our newsroom got an email from a guy in Manchester who said he wanted to share his story of spice addiction. He said: “It was not long for…