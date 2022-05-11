© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
Health

U.S. overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Opioid pills bottle - NHPR photo
NHPR photo
/

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic U.S. record.

That translates to roughly one overdose death every 5 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released provisional data for 2021.

The estimate marked a 15% increase from previous record — set just the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates to come up with the estimates.

CDC: Preventing Opioid Overdose

Overdose death trends are geographically uneven. Alaska saw a 75% increase in 2021 — the largest jump of any state. In Hawaii, overdose deaths fell by 2%.

Tags

Health drug abuse
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.