Environment
Outside/In

A tale of two deserts: Are Saudi cows to blame for Arizona's water crisis?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published May 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
1975 Arizona Highways magazine cover showing a shiny white city in the desert under the sun.
Courtesy
/
Natalie Koch
The cover of a 1975 Arizona Highways magazine.

A man stands beside an Arizona irrigation pump in 1897.
University of Arizona special collections
/
This photo was taken inside an irrigation pumping plant in Yuma, Arizona, in 1897. It reportedly pumped 21,000 gallons per minute, making it the largest pump in the country.

While the taps are running dry and reservoirs are disappearing in Arizona, a corporate farm from Saudi Arabia is pumping massive amounts of groundwater to grow alfalfa for cows back in the Middle East. Now, after years of inaction, Arizonans are pointing the finger at what they see as a foreign invader slurping up the last gulps of a diminishing water supply.

But the truth is more complicated.

In this episode, we dig deep into the history of Arizona’s water crisis and uncover a tale of dates, camels and dairy cows — and try to find out who’s really to blame for the West’s water crisis.

Featuring: Natalie Koch, author of Arid Empire: The Entangled Fates of Arizona and Arabia

Tags
Environment Watershedsaudi arabiaDrought
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
