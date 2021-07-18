Drinking Water Standards

-
New Hampshire on Thursday adopted the country’s most sweeping limits for PFAS chemical contamination in drinking water.The strict standards won approval…
With the governor signaling support for offshore wind energy, we talk with environmental reporter Annie Ropeik. We also discuss new limits on PFAS…
The American Society of Civil Engineers has released their 2017 report card on New Hampshire’s infrastructure -- and the state is far from the honor…
A pair of bills aimed at addressing concerns over drinking water contamination went before lawmakers today.The proposals come as several communities…
As New Hampshire regulators consider adopting the EPA’s PFOA health advisory as the state’s enforceable standard, a New Jersey committee has recommended…
In recent weeks, confusion and unease have increased in several New Hampshire towns where contamination with the chemical PFOA has been detected in…
New Hampshire environmental regulators and realtors have reached an agreement on how to communicate the risks associated with Radon in drinking…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: What is “perchlorate” in our drinking water supply and why is it controversial? -- David Sparrow,…