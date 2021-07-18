-
Activists are calling on electric customers in New Hampshire and New England to stop paying their utility bills on Sept. 1, in a strike that aims to put…
New Hampshire state regulators have agreed to hold a virtual public hearing next week on plans to resume utility service disconnections.The state recently…
New Hampshire’s utility consumer advocate wants more transparency and public input on plans to lift the state's ban on utility shutoffs this month.In a…
State senators heard three hours of testimony Tuesday from dozens in the New Hampshire forest products industry who support a plan to resurrect biomass…
Energy can be tough to understand. When we flip a light switch, we know the lights should come on. But we might not know where that power came from – or…
New Hampshire's largest utility hopes regulators will revisit two big energy proposals – one dealing with natural gas and the other with Northern Pass –…
Eversource is currently trying to buy its second water company in the past year.The region’s biggest electric utility hopes to provide water service to…