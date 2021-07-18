© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Disaster Preparedness

    Word of Mouth
    The Oscars, A Series of Tubes, & The Ostrich Paradox
    On this weekend's show: Walt Hickey talks to us about 538's Oscar Tracker and which categories will be the most interesting to watch."Now There's Only…
    Word of Mouth
    2.21.17: Executive Orders & The Ostrich Paradox
    On today's show:Civics 101: Executive Orders"'Please Call Stella': Capturing English, from Adrikaans to Zulu" from producer Rebecca Sheir. Listen again at…
    NH News
    Safety Officials to Develop Flooding Master Plan
    Sam Evans-Brown
    ,
    New Hampshire safety officials have announced a new project to beef up flood planning. A new database will look to maximize return on dollars invested in…
  • NH News
    NH Public Healh And Disaster Preparedness Improving
    A national report says New Hampshire has made progress toward building and strengthening its abilities to prepare for a public health emergency. Being…