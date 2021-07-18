-
The Nature Conservancy project, slated to open in October, will be one of just a few accessible trails in the state.
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 13 de enero.Escucha haciendo click en el audio o léelas en esta publicación. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Advocates are marking the 30th anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act with plans for a new accessible trail in Manchester.The Nature…
A judge has scheduled a trial on a lawsuit filed by The Disabilities Rights Center against New Hampshire corrections officials to obtain records about the…
The state's new Child Advocate launches an investigation into the Sununu Youth Center following allegations of a pattern of illegal use of restraints on…
In a new report, the Disability Rights Center of New Hampshire says staff at the Sununu Youth Center used excessive force on a 14-year-old boy with…
Late last year, a 34-year-old man died alone in his cell at the state prison for men in Concord. He was in the prison's residential treatment unit, which…
Three years after the state reached a major legal settlement meant to reform its mental health system, both the outside reviewer hired to monitor the…
New Hampshire is falling behind on several of the requirements from the landmark mental health settlement it reached in 2014, according to the latest…
The state has long worked to support people with disabilities in the least restrictive ways as possible, preferably right at home. But a small group still…