The Diocese of Manchester has agreed to sell a historic property to the Currier Museum after years of stalled negotiations and rejected offers. The…
In the basement of St. Anne - St. Augustin church in Manchester, class is in session. About two dozen people - mostly immigrants to New Hampshire - gather…
The Capuchin friars at the St. Anne-St. Augustin church in Manchester have announced they will be leaving the parish in mid-July.The Rev. Sam Fuller says…
The sale of St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia has been called off, after prospective buyers withdrew from the deal. The Diocese of Manchester, the Catholic…
Community members formally appealed the decision by the Diocese of Manchester to demolish St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia. This is a last ditch effort to…
Latino immigrants in Manchester now have a place to go for free referral services. The Centro Latino de Hospitalidad, located at the Catholic parish St.…
The head of the Catholic Diocese of Manchester, NH has instructed clergy not to house unauthorized immigrants facing possible deportation.According to Tom…
New Hampshire's Catholic diocese says it's reopening a church in Nashua for fans of the Latin Mass. Saint Stanislaus parish is set to reopen in August,…
New Hampshire's Catholic Bishop Calls For 'Generous Response' To Syrian RefugeesNew Hampshire's Catholic bishop says the state can resettle refugees while keeping residents safe from potential terrorists. <>In a statement Friday,…