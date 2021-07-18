-
He jumped into the Democratic presidential primary months after most of his competitors did and never gained traction in polls.
-
It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case…
-
When it comes to abortion rights support, there is little daylight between the Democrats running for president. That much became clear quickly at the ‘Our…
-
You can’t outscroll them.Political ads are bombarding social media in New Hampshire right now, as presidential candidates try to squeeze in as much…
-
Like many presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is spending lots time in New Hampshire in the final days of the state's…
-
In their effort to woo voters before next month’s primary, Democratic Presidential candidates have come out with an array of policy plans, including ones…
-
Deval Patrick: Democrats Offering Only Nostalgia or 'Our Own Version of Anger'The former two-term Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, who filed for the New Hampshire primary a day before the deadline, says he felt the need to jump…
-
While the leading Democratic presidential candidates were debating in California Thursday night, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who got into the…
-
With the late entrance of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick into the 2020 presidential race, there are now four candidates from neighboring states…
-
The former Massachusetts governor is joining the race after briefing elected officials and supporters. Patrick had earlier decided against a run out of concern about how it might affect his family.