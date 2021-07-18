-
Updated on April 27, 2020 at 10:24 a.m. Following an executive order from Governor Sununu and the passage of the federal CARES Act, many more people are…
-
A job fair catering to "experienced workers" over the age of 50 brought nearly 700 job seekers to Manchester on Friday.The fair, organized by the AARP,…
-
The New Hampshire Employment Security office says the state's unemployment rate for December was 4 percent, down a tenth of a percentage point from…
-
A variety of companies representing such fields as food service, construction and retail are participating in a job fair in Manchester, New Hampshire.The…
-
Nearly 1,500 Market Basket workers have applied for unemployment benefits since the company stopped giving hours to part-time employees earlier this…
-
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate remained unchanged last month, at 4.4 percent. At the same time last year, it was 5.2 percent. But the state’s…
-
New Hampshire Employment Security is hosting a job fair in Manchester, with more than 75 businesses expected to attend.Openings are available in…
-
More than 50 businesses have started in New Hampshire in the past six months thanks to a law allowing laid-off workers to fund them with their…
-
The automatic federal budget cuts known as “Sequestration” will soon hit the long-term unemployed in New Hampshire. People who remain jobless for more…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Employment Security says unemployment is slightly up for the month of July.More than 4,400 jobs were lost between June and…