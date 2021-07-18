-
The state’s child care licensing unit has received four applications this summer to reopen non- day care spaces as sites for child care and remote…
-
A set of controversial new child care rules that were due for a vote this week have been postponed at the request of Gov. Chris Sununu and the Department…
-
Operators of child care centers are expressing concern over proposed rule changes in how they are licensed by the state.The Department of Health and Human…
-
Childcare for infants in New Hampshire is the 12th most expensive in the nation, according to a new report from a group calling for broad reform on…
-
Not so long ago, when talking to kids about marijuana, the script for parents was simple: just say no. But legalization has made the conversation more…
-
A new program helps refugees earn money by training stay-at-home moms to be entrepreneurs in the child care industry.Every weekday, Iraqi refugee Nidhal…
-
New Hampshire has missed out on another round funding in the federal education grant program Race to the Top. The state was hoping for $37.5 million…