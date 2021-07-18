-
Canterbury Shaker Village is offering a new event: Arts Week. The event offers both contemporary and traditional arts for all audiences, and runs from 10…
-
Courtney Marshall's Sunday Zumba class is standing-room only. Once a week, a group of all ages laugh, cheer, and dance together. This group brings style…
-
A lot of people hear "cooperative business" and think of their local food co-ops. But, the co-op model isn't limited to bulk bins of quinoa - it was…
-
July 8 – 9, 2017>>>The New Bedford Folk FestivalNew Bedford, Massachusetts ~ newbedfordfolkfestival.orgPerformers include: Aoife O’Donovan, Patty Larkin,…
-
Folk Show Festival Calendar 5.7.17May 19-21, 2017>>>Dandelion Fiddle FestNewport, Vermont ~ Dandelion FidldefestPerformers include: Reckless Breakfast, and Scott Campbell & Friends, Rick…
-
It’s tough to find a venue in New Hampshire to view modern dance. While “Nutcrackers” abound at the holidays and international dance troupes turn up at…
-
Mugshots are considered to be public record by the American justice system. They're also a multi-million dollar source of revenue for internet scammers.…
-
Wolfeboro ballet instructor EdraToth knows what it feels like to be misunderstood.On Saturday night, her nonprofit Northeast Ballet Theater will present…
-
Guess what. (What?!). You got the better of Monday. Reward yourself with a healthy dose of Word of Mouth. Today, we're looking at mental illness in our…
-
MoCo Arts wants to change people's lives through creative expression and exposure to the arts. One of its students, Peter Fedrizzi, started dancing when…