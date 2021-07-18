-
The state is out with a draft 10-year plan for managing its forests, with a new focus on recreation and climate change impacts. The Division of Forests…
-
Current use is a land taxation program that aims to encourage open space through lower tax rates for forests, and farms. However, it’s been scrutinized in…
-
The long-standing current use program gives favorable tax treatment to landowners who preserve open space, typically farmland or forest. But current use…
-
A bill to study the impact of lower tax rates for undeveloped land will be considered in the legislative session beginning next month.The tax structure is…