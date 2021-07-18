-
This spring, after racist remarks by Los Angeles Clippers Owner Donald Sterling and Wolfeboro Police Commissioner Robert Copeland, outrage dominated…
Although Police Commissioner Robert Copeland submitted a letter of resignation earlier today, the people of Wolfeboro worry about the possible long-term…
Wolfeboro Police Commissioner Robert Copeland has resigned, according to the town police department. This move follows days of controversy after reports…
The Wolfeboro Board of Selectmen and Town Manager have posted a statement on the town's website condemning comments by local Police Commissioner Robert…