The research keeps piling up about concussions and contact sports, especially football, and some parents are reconsidering whether to let their kids play…
Repetitive hits, which do not cause concussion symptoms, may be causing long term harm in athletes who participate in contact sports up to the age of 12,…
Awareness of the severity of concussions among young athletes has continued to spread among parents and schools within the last few years.Meanwhile, the…
Public concern about concussions has mostly centered around football and other male-dominated sports. But another population experiences concussions at an…
With the NFL recently admitting that repeated blows to the head can cause degenerative brain disease, we take a time-out to scan the research on brain…
A leading University of New Hampshire researcher on the role of protective equipment in athletes has been recognized by a national association.Erik Swartz…
On the field, the UNH Wildcats had a nearly perfect season, advancing into the playoffs as the top ranked team in their division. But off the field, a…
Football faces increasing criticism as mounting evidence shows the dangers of concussions, in particular undiagnosed concussions.A new telehealth…
With several players charged with domestic violence, including a shocking video showing the abuse, many are questioning the league’s culture and policies.…
