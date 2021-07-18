-
The state is awarding $11.5 million to live music venues, stadiums and theaters as they face financial losses and an uncertain winter of cancelled and…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.1.18MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
As college kids move back to campus, one Ivy League insider says that elite universities aren’t producing independent thinkers, but high functioning…
-
Note: The Monday night contradance usually at the Nelson Town Hall will be held at Heberton Hall, next the Keene Public Library in Keene. Also note that…
-
Note: The Monday night contradance usually at the Nelson Town Hall will be held at Heberton Hall, next the Keene Public Library in Keene. Also note that…
-
Folk Show Calendar 6.8.14Monday, June 9>>>Ashelin at the Tillotson Center ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.orgWednesday, June 11 >>>Ashelin at the Skye Theatre ~…
-
Wednesday, June 4>>>Erica Brown w/ The Bluegrass Connection at the Skye Theatre ~ South Carthage, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445, www.necelticarts.comJune 5-8 ~…
-
Folk Calendar 6.24.12Wednesday, June 27>>>Shawn Colvin;Prescott Park, Portsmouth; 7 p.m;http://www.prescottpark.org/uploads/PPAF_2011.pdf>>>Mark Erelli@ M&D Productions, 1857…