Amid Financial Woes, Colby-Sawyer College Cuts Five MajorsNew Hampshire’s Colby-Sawyer College plans to eliminate five majors. The cuts come amidst declining enrollment and financial concerns at the school. For…
Facing a projected operating loss of $2.6 million, New Hampshire's Colby-Sawyer College says it will "restructure" and lay off 18 employees.College…
Nationwide, many smaller institutions are struggling to survive due to dwindling enrollment, rural locations, and doubt about the inherent value of a…
The president of Colby-Sawyer College plans to step down next year.Thomas C. Galligan announced this week that he will leave the job at the end of June,…