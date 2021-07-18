Climate & Elections

-
The 2020 election finds the U.S. at a crossroads with the two presidential candidates miles apart on combating climate change. As part of NHPR’s By…
-
Climate change policy marks one of the sharpest divides between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Concord state Sen.…
-
After taking the spotlight in the presidential primary, climate change policy is back in focus in New Hampshire's governor's race -- and not just as a…
-
Leading up to the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary, NHPR tried something different: We invited you to tell us how we should cover the election. We…
-
The Democratic candidates for governor continue to clash over their approaches to climate change, with State Sen. Dan Feltes rolling out a "green jobs"…
-
Gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky is singling out the Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline proposal as a dividing line in that race’s Democratic…
-
Focused On Climate, And Social Distancing, Shaheen Returns to N.H. Campaign TrailU.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen returned to in-person campaigning on the Seacoast Wednesday, positioning climate change at the center of her re-election…
-
Democratic state lawmakers say they'll push for renewable energy development as part of the economic recovery from COVID-19.State senator and…
-
The head of the Democratic National Committee’s new climate change council was in New Hampshire just ahead of the primary, quietly kicking off efforts to…
-
Voters heard new specifics and a sense of urgency around climate change from several Democratic candidates at a youth-focused forum in Concord…