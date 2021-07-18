-
A group of child advocacy groups is suing the state of Maine over its use of psychotropic drugs for children in foster care.The lawsuit comes a day after…
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has reached a $120,000 settlement with a former employee over allegations she was retaliated…
Child welfare advocates marched in front of the State House on Saturday to point out what they called flaws in New Hampshire’s Division for Children,…
The Office of the Child Advocate says New Hampshire is making progress in reforming the foster and juvenile justice systems, but some say the state isn't…
New Hampshire is the best state in the country for child well-being, according to a national study released this week. The 2019 Kids Count Data Book,…
New Hampshire authorities say 12 arrests have been made as part of "Operation Cyber Guardian" to target people intent to sexually exploit children through…
The New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth, and Families wants to hire 57 more child protection service workers over the next two years.The budget…
The federal government says its review of 65 cases pulled in April, found the Division of Children, Youth and Families -- or DCYF -- falls short in such…
New Hampshire’s newly appointed Child Advocate says an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and his 6-year-old son in Derry signals the need to fund…