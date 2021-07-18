Child Protective Services

-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has reached a $120,000 settlement with a former employee over allegations she was retaliated…
New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services wants to improve its child welfare system by integrating mental health, substance abuse, and…
The Office of Child Advocate is a watchdog agency created last year by lawmakers as part of a larger effort to reform the state’s current child protection…
The Executive Council has approved Gov. Chris Sununu's nomination of Moira O'Neill as director of a new office to help better protect children.O'Neill was…
A state health official from New Jersey has been tapped to serve as the new leader of New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families. The Deputy…
A crucial part of the troubled Division of Children Youth and Families, the state’s foster care system, faces serious problems of its own. A shortage of…
Despite a push from all sides, New Hampshire’s child protection agency is still struggling to correct staffing issues and case backlogs.The state’s…
A recent Concord Monitor series examines the many problems at New Hampshire's Division of Children, Youth and Families, including child abuse cases where…
An agency under fire, under staffed, and under review: That's how a recent report describes the situation at the state's Division of Children Youth and…
New Hampshire's child protection division is proposing adding a second shift and a new on-call system as a first step toward being able to respond to…