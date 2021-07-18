-
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is re-introducing a bill to give more federal support to multi-state climate change programs like the Regional Greenhouse…
-
Some New Hampshire towns are considering warrant articles in support of a federal carbon fee and dividend at their town meetings this year. We discuss how…
-
Town meeting ballots across New Hampshire on Tuesday will include a resolution in support of carbon pricing, due in part to the efforts of youth climate…
-
Outside/In Roundtable: Cap and TradeThe Outside/In team demystifies cap-and-trade programs in the Northeast.In the midst of mounting global concern about climate change, some East Coast…
-
New Hampshire and other Northeast states are considering a carbon pricing system to curb emissions from passenger vehicles.The transportation sector is…
-
A legislative committee gets back to work Tuesday on a proposed carbon price and dividend program for New Hampshire.The bill, HB735, was held over in the…
-
A bill that would price carbon emissions got its first hearing in the state legislature Wednesday. NHPR's Annie Ropeik reports it aims to discourage the…