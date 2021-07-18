-
A resident of Canaan injured during a 2017 motor vehicle stop is suing the officer and the town for damages. The federal civil suit, which claims the…
-
A New Hampshire school district has concluded a cafeteria company was right to terminate a worker who claimed she was fired for giving a student free…
-
A female employee was fired from Cardigan Mountain School earlier this month for sexual misconduct. Kimberly Wennik was the manager of the school store…
-
In March, a lunchroom employee named Bonnie Kimball lost her job at Mascoma Valley Regional High School.Her employer, a company called Cafe Services,…
-
Few details have been released on the officer-involved shooting this weekend that led to the death of a 26-year-old man from Enfield.Jesse J. Champney was…
-
For just over two decades three towns in the North Country have held a Moose Festival at the end of August. And, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that…