A tale of love, ancestry, and homeland, with an acorn at its heart.In the early 1900s, an Ohlone woman named Isabel Meadows was recorded describing her…
Two firefighters with the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands are driving a pickup truck on a four-day trip to the other side of the country to fight the…
EarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: Three regions in California recently implemented transportation plans as part of a statewide…
Since 2006, Colony Collapse Disorder has drastically reduced honey bee populations across North America. In California, there’s another emerging threat to…
California's state-run developmental centers are home to hundreds of developmentally disabled men and women. Reports of patient abuse at the centers jumped 40 percent between 2008 and 2010, and advocates say that abuse complaints — and even deaths — are not properly investigated.
Dozens of states electronically track the prescriptions for powerful narcotics like Vicodin and OxyContin to root out pill-shopping patients and unscrupulous doctors. But in California, a relentless budget crisis is threatening that system and causing deep concern among doctors and law enforcement.
In southern California, Hollywood howls over "piracy" and is pushing for legislation. In the north, Silicon Valley cries foul over what it sees as restrictions on a free and open Internet. The most pressing issue for both may be the huge sums of money each stands to lose.