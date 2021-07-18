-
New Hampshire’s 25-foot buffer zone around abortion clinics will remain after the Senate killed a bill to repeal it in a tie vote.Last legislative session…
Lawmakers continue to debate whether to do away with a controversial 25-foot buffer zone around abortion clinics in New Hampshire. Last week a U.S.…
The US Supreme Court last year struck down a 35-foot buffer zone law in Massachusetts, and NH’s 25-foot buffer law remains under challenge in US District…
New Hampshire lawmakers are preparing to get rid of a law put on the books last year allowing facilities that provide abortions to create 25-foot protest…
The house voted Thursday to repeal a law that created buffer zones for protestors around health clinics that provide abortions.In recent years, both New…
Planned Parenthood is suggesting New Hampshire lawmakers replace the state law creating "buffer zones" around facilities that provide abortions rather…
A Christian legal group has asked a federal judge to block a New Hampshire law that bars demonstrators from coming within 25 feet of facilities that offer…
While New Hampshire lawmakers passed and Governor Maggie Hassan signed a bill allowing for buffer zones outside facilities that provide abortions in New…
Governor Maggie Hassan signed into law a bill enabling abortion clinics to create a buffer zone that would keep protesters clear of the entrance.After a…
A spokesman for Gov. Maggie Hassan says she will sign a bill that would allow New Hampshire's reproductive health facilities where abortions are offered…