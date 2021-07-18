Border Checkpoint

-
Kuster Backs Bill To Reduce 100-Mile Zone for Border Patrol CheckpointsCongresswoman Ann McLane Kuster is cosponsoring legislation to reduce border zones from 100 to 25 miles from the border, within which U.S. Customs and…
The number of people apprehended along the U.S. border with Canada is continuing to climb, according to newly released statistics from U.S. Customs and…
A Portsmouth grandmother has been released after nearly eight months at a jail in Dover. Etty Tham has lived in the U.S. since fleeing religious…
An Indonesian woman detained in a deportation case since last summer is asking a federal judge for her release. Etty Tham is a resident of Portsmouth and…
With the partial government shutdown now stretching for 18 days, some courts that handle immigration cases in the northeast have slowed operations.…
The New Hampshire Attorney General has decided not to pursue more than a dozen cases related to a Border Patrol Checkpoint in the White Mountains in 2017.…