-
Hunters killed a record number of 1,183 bears in 2020, marking a new state record. That's a 12% increase from New Hampshire’s previous record. Andrew…
-
New Hampshire wildlife officials are expecting significantly more bear activity this spring.That's because wild food, like fruit and nuts, was scare this…
-
Mink, New Hampshire’s famous female bear, has covered more than 80 miles since Fish and Game officials released her in the North Country just over a week…
-
We look at the public feud between the largest state employees union and the top managers of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. Are state liquor store…
-
With spring on the way, state conservation officials say it's time for residents to take in their bird feeders.Even as winter weather continues, the…
-
The fall hunting season is now underway across the state. Starting Friday, hunting is open for black bears, Canada geese and gray squirrels. Deer and…
-
The recent saga of the troublesome family of bears in Hanover, destined to be killed after they entered a home in search of food, is one of the latest…
-
Here at Something Wild, we’ve been thinking a lot about winter and the different strategies animals use to get through these cold, harsh months. There are…
-
Black bears are as much a part of New Hampshire as fall foliage and stone walls, nevertheless they are a misunderstood species. To better understand the…
-
Black bears are as much a part of New Hampshire as fall foliage and stone walls, nevertheless they are a misunderstood species. To better understand the…