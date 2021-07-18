-
On today's show: Civics 101: How a Bill Becomes a Law . You can learn more at: govtrack.usLyndsey D'Arcangelo is a freelance writer who dug into Why…
On today's show:Civics 101: How a Bill Becomes a Law You can learn more at: govtrack.usUncivil Women: He was a "delicate looking" first sergeant, yet he…
With the final four now chosen, the frenzy of March Madness is more or less over - and by now, your bracket...may not be looking so good. But what were…
In 2013, journalist Adrienne LaFrance scanned her own reporting and found that only 25% of people mentioned in her reporting were women. Two years later…
As Super Tuesday results came in last night, Google searches for how to move to Canada spiked 350%. Whether Obama in '08, or Trump in 2016, a surprising…
High tech can sometimes mean hand stitching. We discuss the production of World Cup soccer balls in Siaklot, Pakistan with Atlantic assistant editor, Joe…
UPDATE: The Arizona Wildcats defeated San Diego State Thursday night, 70-64, and advanced to the Elite Eight. Tarczewski scored 7 points. He also had two…
The University of Kentucky defeated the University of Kansas 67-59 in the men's basketball final in New Orleans. It's the Wildcats' first title since 1998 and the first ever for head coach John Calipari. Led by tournament MVP Anthony Davis and other young stars, Kentucky dominated the tournament.
This weekend, college basketball fans will be glued to TVs and computer monitors to keep tabs on the NCAA's Final Four. But as much as people love filling out brackets, the sport is being hurt by anonymous "one and done" players, says Frank Deford.
This year the Murray State University men's basketball team grabbed the highest NCAA tournament seed in the program's history. Excitement over the Racers' success has spread from the campus into the community. The team won its first 23 games and every home game has sold out since January.