-
The Balsams Resort, a historic grand hotel in Dixville Notch, is for sale. The developers working to restore the hotel have been struggling to find…
-
Once every four years, for a brief moment, it seems the whole world turns its eyes to Dixville Notch.Since 1960, voters in this tiny Coos County community…
-
The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch closed its doors in 2011 after more than a century of serving North Country tourists.A few years ago, a private…
-
The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch is one of New Hampshire's historic grand hotels. The expansive property sits on about 11,000 acres which include a…
-
This month the Coos Planning Board is expected to continue reviewing developer Les Otten’s plan to greatly expand the ski area. And, that's likely to…
-
A (Small) Move Ahead For The Resurrection Of The BalsamsWednesday night the Coos Planning Board concluded that the Balsams developers provided all the information needed to begin an in-depth consideration of a…
-
A meeting Tuesday night between the Coos Planning Board and Balsams developers to discuss crucial plans to expand the resort's ski slopes didn’t go well,…
-
The Coos Planning Board meets Tuesday night in Lancaster to consider a plan to greatly expand the ski area at the Balsams, including a proposal to clear…
-
DIXVILLE, N.H. (AP) - Despite ongoing renovations to the longtime resort home of early voting in New Hampshire, residents in Dixville will cast their 2016…
-
The federal Army Corps of Engineers says a plan to redevelop the Balsam's Resort in Dixville Notch will have minimal effects on water resources and…