Chris Jensen

Chris JensenNorth Country Reporter
Christopher Jensen worked as a reporter for The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer for 25 years, covering topics including desegregation, the 1st Gulf War, international charities’ fraud and the auto industry. He also wrote stories about competing in off-road races including the 1988 TransAmazon, the Baja 1000, the Paris-Moscow-Beijing Raid and Paris-Dakar.
Since 2007 he has lived in Bethlehem, covering the North Country for NHPR in addition to freelancing on automotive topics for The New York Times. He enlisted in the Army in 1968 and spent 15 months as a combat photographer in Vietnam. He graduated from George Washington University with a degree in journalism.
-
A (Small) Move Ahead For The Resurrection Of The BalsamsWednesday night the Coos Planning Board concluded that the Balsams developers provided all the information needed to begin an in-depth consideration of a…
-
State Won't Block Changes To Conservation Easement To Help Balsams DeveloperThe top official with the Attorney General’s Charitable Trusts Unit said Tuesday there is nothing wrong with the Society for the Protection of New…
-
Fish And Game Patrolling North Country Snowmobile Trails, Fine Issued For Illegal ATV UseA Hudson man has been fined $1,000 for riding a four-passenger ATV on a North Country snowmobile trail not marked for that use.There were three charges…
-
Profile High School: Racing Bikes In A League Not Their OwnBike road racing is an expensive sport typically associated with prep schools. But, on a May afternoon, a North Country school is challenging that…
-
Not Quite A Sign Of The TimesIt was about two weeks ago that Stephen Dignazio, the executive director of the non-profit Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, put the message on the…
-
Tourist Killed In ATV Accident In Southern New HampshireA 56-year-old tourist was killed in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle Thursday evening near Fremont, according to a news release from Fish and…
-
North Country EventsCompiled by Tova Cohen of Franconia.The newsletter typically announces events in the next week. The calendar shows you events in the coming…
-
North Country EventsCompiled by Tova Cohen of FranconiaThe newsletter typically announces events in the next week. The calendar shows you events in the coming months.DANCE…
-
As Storm Eases Ski Resorts Say It's All Downhill From HereWhile the storm is causing some problems around the state people at the ski resorts are delighted: Typically the resorts are reporting at least a foot of…
-
An Injured Hiker And 4.4 Miles Of TrailIt took almost two dozen volunteers to carry an injured woman out of the White Mountains late Thursday, according to a news release from New Hampshire…