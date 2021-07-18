-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 22 de marzo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a Wolfeboro dog breeder who was found guilty of animal cruelty.In 2017, police seized 75…
-
Animal advocates filled a legislative hearing room on Tuesday as a House Committee took public testimony on four separate pet-related bills. Lawmakers…
-
A woman who gained international notoriety after police seized 75 purebred Great Danes from her home in 2017 is accusing a non-profit of improperly trying…
-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at New Hampshire pet shops. The move, they say, would help stamp…
-
Puppies were everywhere, including in the arms of Gov. Chris Sununu, during a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Humane Society of Greater…
-
More than 100 dogs that were seized from a kennel in Bradford, New Hampshire, are being cared for at two animal shelters as police consider criminal…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers are still trying to tighten the state's animal cruelty laws in response to the seizure of dozens of Great Danes in Wolfeboro…
-
Fourteen-months after 75 Great Danes were seized from a home in Wolfeboro, the Humane Society of the United States says it has successfully adopted all of…
-
There’s a security camera installed on the side of Bill Jack’s house. It pans across his driveway and captures the comings and goings on his dirt road…