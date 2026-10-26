SPONSORED CONTENT: Winter prep steps: What homes and businesses can do to control heating costs and how investments ready the electric system for the cold

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By: Eversource

Eversource

With summer over and cooler weather moving in, there’s a lot to do before winter fully takes hold in New Hampshire. Heating systems may need to be tested and snowblowers and shovels brought out of storage. It’s a familiar routine in the Northeast, as renters, homeowners, and businesses prepare for the transition from heatwaves to cold snaps. Eversource is also preparing and reminding customers that this is a good time to take control of their heating costs to the extent they can.

“While customers do their regular pre-winter preparations at home, we encourage them to take advantage of any and all energy efficiency measures, whether it’s replacing dirty air filters or signing up for a comprehensive Home Energy Performance project, which can lower energy consumption up to 15 percent,” said Eversource Director of Energy Efficiency Kate Peters. “Some of the tips we offer may seem simple, but when combined, these small changes can make a big difference and result in a drop in your electric or heating fuel usage, which will be reflected in your bill. The greatest saving comes from the energy not used.”

Eversource

When customers in New Hampshire sign up for the Home Energy Performance program, an approved contractor will conduct a no-cost, in-home energy audit and provide customized recommendations for energy-saving upgrades, with possible incentives for insulation and air sealing.

Additionally, everyone can benefit from energy-saving tips like opening curtains on southern and western-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the inside and then closing curtains at night to reduce the chill from cold windows. Remember to use the locks on windows and external doors so they seal shut and help keep out drafts.

“Every degree that a thermostat is lowered during the winter months means lower energy usage, but it’s also important to remember that the weather matters too – the lower the temperature outside, the harder a heating system must work inside to maintain the set temperature on the thermostat,” Peters said.

Eversource

In addition to cold weather, winter usually brings snow or ice storms as well as the potential for strong winds that pose a threat to trees and the electric system throughout the year. Eversource works year-round maintaining and upgrading electric lines and equipment so it can better withstand New England’s fierce and often unpredictable weather. The energy company invests tens of millions of dollars every year to strengthen the system, including installing stronger poles and thicker “tree wire” and adding smart switches and smart fuses that can automatically restore power in certain situations.

Customers can also prepare for storms by assembling or replenishing a storm kit, which should include a variety of items like first aid supplies, flashlights and batteries, and nonperishable foods. Fully charging electronics, like cell phones, is also an important step to take before a storm hits. And if the power does go out, customers should call and report the outage. When storm season approaches, it’s always good to hope for the best but prepare for the worst – something Eversource does year-round and encourages their customers to do as well.